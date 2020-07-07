Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


How 2016 Election Was Rigged In The Favour’ Of Akeredolu – Former Ondo SSG Alleges
News photo Gist Lovers  - According to the former Secretary to Ondo State Government, SSG, Ifedayo Abegunde, Ondo State Governor, Governor Akeredolu didn’t win the Governorship Election in 2016.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Additional Sources

We rigged 2016 governorship election for Akeredolu – Ex-Ondo SSG Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog We rigged 2016 governorship election for Akeredolu – Ex-Ondo SSG The former Secretary to the Ondo State Government, SSG, fedayo Abegunde, has alleged that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu was rigged into Read More >> We rigged ...
Ondo 2020: Akeredolu Denies Rigging 2016 Governorship Polls Naija News:
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has finally reacted to the alleged report that the 2016 governorship election was rigged to favour him.
How we rigged 2016 election for Akeredolu – SSG iExclusive News:
The former Secretary to Ondo State Government, SSG, Ifedayo Abegunde has revealed that 2016 governorship election was rigged for Governor Rotimi Akeredolu. According to him, Akeredolu, lost the election to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate, ...
We rigged 2016 governorship election for Akeredolu – Ex-Ondo SSG Luci Post:
The former Secretary to the Ondo State Government, SSG, Fedayo Abegunde, has alleged that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu was rigged into power during the 2016 governorship election. Abegunde tendered his resignation letter on Monday morning...


   More Picks
1 Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Deliver Powerful Speech At Queen’s Commonwealth Trust - KOKO TV Nigeria, 42 mins ago
2 Alleged N700m Fraud: Court Set Date For Ize-Iyamu’s Trial - Inside Business Online, 47 mins ago
3 Ondo deputy governor sues state assembly over impeachment plot - Nigerian Eye, 1 hour ago
4 Ex-convict arrested for allegedly stealing okada in Ogun - Velox News, 2 hours ago
5 Brazil President undergoes fourth test for coronavirus - Velox News, 2 hours ago
6 Inuwa Abdulkadir’s Death, A Loss To Progressive Community – APC Governors - Leadership, 2 hours ago
7 Meet 77-Year-Old Nosimot Hassan Who Loves Football And Is A Die-Hard Arsenal Supporter - FabWoman, 2 hours ago
8 Estonia sends pistols to Ukraine for fight against pro-Russian rebels - The News, 3 hours ago
9 Buhari asks Senate to confirm Danbatta as NCC vice chairman for second term - Nigerian Pilot, 3 hours ago
10 Keyamo to face National Assembly Joint Panel - The Eagle Online, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info