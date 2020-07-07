Post News
|
Popular
|
Latest
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
|
Advertise with Us
|
My Ad Cart
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Vanguard News
2
This Day
3
Leadership
4
Financial Watch
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
Daily Times
7
Complete Sports
8
The Guardian
9
Nigerian Tribune
10
Premium Times
11
Naija Loaded
12
Too Xclusive
13
Bella Naija
14
AIT
15
Lagos State Govt.
News at a Glance
How 2016 Election Was Rigged In The Favour’ Of Akeredolu – Former Ondo SSG Alleges
Gist Lovers
- According to the former Secretary to Ondo State Government, SSG, Ifedayo Abegunde, Ondo State Governor, Governor Akeredolu didn’t win the Governorship Election in 2016.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog We rigged 2016 governorship election for Akeredolu – Ex-Ondo SSG The former Secretary to the Ondo State Government, SSG, fedayo Abegunde, has alleged that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu was rigged into Read More >> We rigged ...
Naija News:
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has finally reacted to the alleged report that the 2016 governorship election was rigged to favour him.
iExclusive News:
The former Secretary to Ondo State Government, SSG, Ifedayo Abegunde has revealed that 2016 governorship election was rigged for Governor Rotimi Akeredolu. According to him, Akeredolu, lost the election to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate, ...
Luci Post:
The former Secretary to the Ondo State Government, SSG, Fedayo Abegunde, has alleged that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu was rigged into power during the 2016 governorship election. Abegunde tendered his resignation letter on Monday morning...
More Picks
1
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Deliver Powerful Speech At Queen’s Commonwealth Trust -
KOKO TV Nigeria,
42 mins ago
2
Alleged N700m Fraud: Court Set Date For Ize-Iyamu’s Trial -
Inside Business Online,
47 mins ago
3
Ondo deputy governor sues state assembly over impeachment plot -
Nigerian Eye,
1 hour ago
4
Ex-convict arrested for allegedly stealing okada in Ogun -
Velox News,
2 hours ago
5
Brazil President undergoes fourth test for coronavirus -
Velox News,
2 hours ago
6
Inuwa Abdulkadir’s Death, A Loss To Progressive Community – APC Governors -
Leadership,
2 hours ago
7
Meet 77-Year-Old Nosimot Hassan Who Loves Football And Is A Die-Hard Arsenal Supporter -
FabWoman,
2 hours ago
8
Estonia sends pistols to Ukraine for fight against pro-Russian rebels -
The News,
3 hours ago
9
Buhari asks Senate to confirm Danbatta as NCC vice chairman for second term -
Nigerian Pilot,
3 hours ago
10
Keyamo to face National Assembly Joint Panel -
The Eagle Online,
3 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...