Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


How 3 Policemen Drowned While Chasing Weed-smoking Hoodlums In Oyo
News photo Inside Oyo  - Three police constables have drowned while chasing suspected weed-smoking hoodlums on a bridge at Balogun Street in Oyo town, Oyo State. The three policemen attached to Atiba Police Division were said to have trailed the hoodlums to the area when the ...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Hoodlums sack Delta police station The Nation:
By Okungbowa Aiwerie, Asaba Hoodlums have attacked a police station in Orogun community, Ughelli North L.G.A carting away an AK-47 rifle and 30 rounds of ammunition.
Oh No! Two Policemen Drown Inside Mud While Chasing Weed Smokers In Oyo (Photos) Naija Loaded:
Two police officers have perished inside a mud after falling inside while chasing some weed smokers.
Salone:
Ogunyemi Mujeeb and Oparemi Goke , two newly recruited Constables of the Durbar Police station in Oyo, and a member of the Discipline Intelligent Group of Nigeria (DIGON) have met their untimely death while chasing weed smokers.
policemen drown while pursuing weed smokers in Oyo. Nigeria Breaking News:
The Oyo State Police Command has lost three constables who drowned in a bridge washed away by flood on Balogun Street in Oyo town.


   More Picks
1 Roger Stone calls Black radio host ‘Negro’ in interview - Gistvile, 1 hour ago
2 Nigeria gets 903m euro EU aid - The Nation, 1 hour ago
3 New investments drop by 57% to $5.06b in first half - The Nation, 1 hour ago
4 Exit classes in the pandemic - The Nation, 1 hour ago
5 Rot at Federal Civil Service Club, Abuja - The Nation, 1 hour ago
6 Nigeria COVID-19 Case Update – 556 New Cases confirmed, 789 Deaths and 36107 Total Cases as of 19th July 2020 - The Info Stride, 1 hour ago
7 Moment #BBNaija housemate, Tochi mistakenly declared that ‘a guy is his spec’. (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 2 hours ago
8 Costly cynicism - The Nation, 2 hours ago
9 Unclaimed dividends - The Nation, 2 hours ago
10 BBNaija 2020: Check Out the Breathtaking Interior of the ‘Lockdown’ House - EE Live, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info