How 3 Policemen Drowned While Chasing Weed-smoking Hoodlums In Oyo Inside Oyo - Three police constables have drowned while chasing suspected weed-smoking hoodlums on a bridge at Balogun Street in Oyo town, Oyo State. The three policemen attached to Atiba Police Division were said to have trailed the hoodlums to the area when the ...



News Credibility Score: 99%