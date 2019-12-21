

News at a Glance



How Ajimobi awarded dubious contracts and padded the state budget ' Governor Seyi Makinde Linda Ikeji Blog - Governor Oluseyi Makinde of Oyo State on December 21, 2019 painted a picture of the alleged corrupt practices that characterised the administration of his predecessor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in the management of ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



