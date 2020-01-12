

News at a Glance



How Amotekun will operate — Dojumo, Ondo Security Adviser Vanguard News - Were fears that Amotekun could amount to duplication of existing security agencies considered? People may see it from that perspective but it is not so, there is just no way we can dissolve the power of the police because they are going to work in ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



