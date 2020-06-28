

How Barkley strike sent Chelsea into FA Cup semis Blueprint - Chelsea reached the FA Cup semi-finals as Ross Barkley came off the bench to secure a 1-0 victory at Leicester City on Sunday. Barkley, one of the three changes manager Frank Lampard made at halftime, slid home the winner in the 63rd minute as Chelsea ...



