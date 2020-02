News at a Glance



How Bauchi gov’s son, Bala paid N225m for Abuja apartments – EFCC witness Nigerian Eye - A prosecution witness, Dr. Musa A. Musa, on Thursday, told Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court, Abuja, how Shamshudeen Bala, made payments for three units of four bedroom semi-detatched duplexes in Apo and Guzape areas of Abuja.Bala, son of ...



News Credibility Score: 41%