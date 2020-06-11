Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

How Buhari violated democratic tenets, Abiola’s legacies, by PDP
The Guardian  - As Nigeria marks 21 years anniversary of uninterrupted democracy today, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration of violating and raping the nation’s democracy.

9 hours ago
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has reacted to the nationwide speech by President Muhammadu Buhari to mark this year’s Democracy Day. PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said Buhari’s speech...
President Muhammadu Buhari has attributed the renewed spate of killings by Boko Haram terrorists and armed bandits to COVID-19 lockdown imposed recently in the country.
Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said the recent killings in Kaduna, Katsina and Borno States is as a result of the COVID-19 restrictions. He said this during a national broadcast in celebration of this year’s Democracy Day on June 12.


