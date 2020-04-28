Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


How Buhari’s COVID-19 speech leaked ahead of broadcast
The Guardian  - The speech delivered by Muhammadu Buhari on Monday to update the nation on the ravaging coronavirus and the lockdown to prevent the spread of the disease was leaked hours before its broadcast, The Guardian learnt yesterday.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Photo Of Activist Arrested In Kaduna For 'Insulting Prophet Muhammad' On Facebook - Tori News, 4 hours ago
2 COVID-19: Enugu government confirms new positive case - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
3 Akeredolu visits face mask production center in Akure (Photos) - Phenomenal, 4 hours ago
4 Multiple auto crash in Benin as residents rush to beat curfew (Video) - Ofofo, 4 hours ago
5 Buhari's Team Lands In Kano As Five More Personalities Die - Tori News, 4 hours ago
6 NAFDAC counters Buhari’s minister on ‘expired rice’ sent to States - Velox News, 5 hours ago
7 Ivory Coast 2020 Presidential Candidate Sentenced To 20 Years In Absentia - News Rangers, 5 hours ago
8 Three COVID-19 patients die in Sokoto - The News, 5 hours ago
9 Dead Body On Busy Kano Road Sparks Fear Among Residents (Photo) - Gist More, 5 hours ago
10 Kano records 38 fresh cases of COVID-19 infections - Ripples, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info