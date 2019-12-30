Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


How Buhari’s lopsided appointments to northern Muslims causing disunity in Nigeria – HURIWA
First Nigeria News  - Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, on Tuesday blamed President Muhammadu Buhari’s alleged heavily lopsided top level appointments allotted to Muslim northerners as the fundamental and underlying reason for the massive disunity and ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Primate Ayodele Releases Damning Prophecies For 2020 - Tori News, 59 mins ago
2 Why Buhari’s Reign Is Disaster To Nigeria – Ex-Minister Explains - Concise News, 2 hours ago
3 Real reason Edo Commissioner was arrested by INTERPOL - The Nigeria Lawyer, 2 hours ago
4 Atiku: 2020 will Herald Better Future for Nigeria - This Day, 2 hours ago
5 How Buhari’s lopsided appointments to northern Muslims causing disunity in Nigeria – HURIWA - First Nigeria News, 2 hours ago
6 The spirit of a dying year- Hope O’Rukevbe Eghagha - The News Guru, 2 hours ago
7 2 Filipinos, 5 Greeks, one Ukrainian abducted in Cameroon - PM News, 2 hours ago
8 Alleged car theft: Court gives Naira Marley ‘last chance’ to appear - The Nigeria Lawyer, 2 hours ago
9 Akon calls Wizkid ‘Lil Bro’ on Stage, MI comes for him - Julia Blaise Blog, 2 hours ago
10 I killed him in self-defense — Teacher - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info