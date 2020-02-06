Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


How FG frustrated us when we offered to improve healthcare back home -Nigerian doctors in diaspora
Nigerian Eye  - The Diaspora Professional Health Initiative (DPHI) has accused the federal government of frustrating its efforts to improve healthcare in the country.The association comprise of Nigerian medical practitioners who are based in the United States, United ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Robbers Attack Bank In Ondo State - Tori News, 4 hours ago
2 Man Arrested In Bayelsa For Allegedly Killing And Burying Wife In The Kitchen - Tori News, 4 hours ago
3 Fashola backs Sanwo-Olu on ban of motorcycles, tricycles in Lagos - Premium Times, 4 hours ago
4 Many feared dead as robbers attack commercial bank - Polis Online, 4 hours ago
5 Primate Ayodele to Host UN 75th Anniversary Flag-Off Ceremony, Empower 2,500 Persons Feb 14 - Global Excellence Online, 4 hours ago
6 Buhari to attend AU Summit with Govs Uzodinma, Ayade, others - The News, 4 hours ago
7 Our Auditor Went Blind While Working On Accounts - University Of Ibadan Bursar - Titope Blog, 4 hours ago
8 Unknown Gunmen Kill Popular Delta Hotellier’s Son - City People Magazine, 4 hours ago
9 Many Feared Dead As Robbers Attack Bank In Ondo - News Break, 5 hours ago
10 Four feared dead in Ondo bank raid - TVC News, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info