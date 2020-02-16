

News at a Glance



How Fatima, others were killed in Auno’s Boko Haram attack Daily Times - Fatima Babagana was one of those killed recently in the Boko Haram attack in Anuo in Maiduguri last week The 19-year-old had started a political science degree after a diploma in mass communications at the University of Maiduguri. The University of ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



