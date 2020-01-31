

News at a Glance



How Fulani herdsmen murdered actor, robbed us of our belongings —Survivor, actress, Toyosi Adesanya Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online How Fulani herdsmen murdered actor, robbed us of our belongings —Survivor, actress, Toyosi Adesanya It was a mournful week for the Yoruba sector of Nollywood, movie lovers and a loss to the friends and family.



News Credibility Score: 95%



