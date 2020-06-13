Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


“How Hushpuppi laundered money for two politicians and why he cannot be extradited to Nigeria” – Popular Journalist reveals
News photo Sleek Gist  - As the arrest of Hushpuppi continues to trend, popular journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has revealed more shocking reports as she slammed ...

57 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Additional Sources

360Nobs.com:
Plans are underway by the International Police (INTERPOL) Nigeria to extradite Instagram celebrity Raymond Igbalodely a.k.a. Hushpuppi from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Nigeria to face alleged multiple fraud charges, The Nation learnt on Friday.
Hushpuppi Faces Extradition From UAE To Nigeria My Celebrity & I:
Plans are underway by the International Police (INTERPOL) to extradite Dubai-based Nigerian big boy, Ray Hushpuppi from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Nigeria to face alleged multiple fraud charges.
Naija Diary:
The International Police (INTERPOL) Nigeria are planning to extradite Instagram celebrity, Ray  Hushpuppi from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Nigeria to face alleged multiple fraud charges.
Willamazen:
Nigerian journalist, blogger and activist against gun violence, and social media personality, Kemi olunloyo reacts to the report that popular Nigerian socialite, Hushpuppi, would be extradited to Nigeria. According to her, The 55 years old journalists ...


   More Picks
1 Secondus Reveals Who Will Decide If Obaseki Will Fly PDP Ticket - Anaedo Online, 57 mins ago
2 APC screening unjust, I’ll not appeal, says Obaseki - Advent Cable Network Nigeria, 2 hours ago
3 Bandits kill District Head in fresh attack on Katsina village - Politics Nigeria, 2 hours ago
4 Alleged rapist arrests victim’s mother, uncle and neighbour for reporting and getting him arrested for rape in Rivers state - Gistvile, 2 hours ago
5 I will do my best to sustain Nigeria’s democracy – Kalu - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
6 COVID-19: China shuts down parts of Beijing over fears of a second virus wave - Ripples Nigeria, 2 hours ago
7 June 12: Why President Buhari should go after Babangida, others now – Balarabe Musa - Edujandon, 2 hours ago
8 President Trump Reacts As George Floyd protesters tear-gassed by National Guard - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
9 Nigerian government not ‘excited about opening sporting activities’ – Mustapha - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
10 Edo APC crisis: Obaseki’s disqualification, likely implications - Friday Posts, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info