How I Was Pressured to Spend N10 billion as Palliatives – Joy Nunieh Oyo Gist - OYOGist.com has learned that the former Acting Managing Director at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Joy Nunieh has alleged that she was pressured to spend the sum N10 billion as Christmas palliatives in 2019 but she refused.



