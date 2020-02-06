

How I was raped, robbed of N198,000 in Balogun market: Victim The Rainbow - An Ikeja Special Offences Court heard, on Thursday, how a middle-aged woman (names withheld) was allegedly raped and robbed of N198,000 inside Balogun Market, Lagos, by a trader, certain Fidelis Nnaona, aged 29, after threatening her with a knife.



