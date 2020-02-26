Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


How LG enriching Minimalist Lifestyle, Aesthetics through Artificial Intelligence
People's Daily  - By Etuka Sunday Less is more may sound like a cliché, but in this new age of digital technology and connectivity, people are living more conscious lifestyles and paying more attention to energy usage and waste management.

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 92%


   More Picks
1 Fears as Pope Francis misses planned mass due to illness after touching hundreds of people yesterday despite warning of coronavirus - Ladun Liadi Blog, 1 hour ago
2 Police tells Nigerians: No officers has right to check your phones - Skytrend News, 1 hour ago
3 Lagos announces result of Coronavirus test on Chinese - GTV, 1 hour ago
4 Homily by Pope Francis for 1st Day of Lent – (27 February 2020) - Naija Page, 1 hour ago
5 Another man jumps into Lagos lagoon - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
6 Court nullifies impeachment of former Kogi deputy gov Achuba - Ripples, 2 hours ago
7 PURCHASE OF 820 BUSES: Ambode’s effort to stop probe fails - Ripples, 2 hours ago
8 Insecurity: NAPS Calls Off Protest, Rallies Support For PMB, Service Chiefs on War Against Terrorism - Signal, 2 hours ago
9 Post-Brexit: UK rejects EU trade demands, threatens to walk away - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
10 Court dismisses Ambode's suit to stop Lagos Assembly from probing him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info