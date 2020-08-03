Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

How Lord Chosen Church Pastor impregnates two sisters …alleges conducting spiritual cleansing
News photo Sahara Weekly Magazine  - By Ifeoma Ikem It was melodramatic as all Hell was almost let loose when a mother of two daughters who were impregnated by Lord Chosen Church Pastor prevented the police from Makinde Divisional Police Station from arrest of the culprit.

7 hours ago
'I got father's permission to rape, impregnate teenage daughters' The Street Journal:
A 28-year-old man that the Gender Unit of the Lagos State Police Command said was arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating two teenage sisters has said he did the act with the permission of the girls’ father.
Winners Chapel pastor arrested for raping fellow pastor's daughter Online Nigeria:
<!– Pastor Joseph Anthony –> Pastor Joseph Anthony A pastor of the Winners Chapel in Njaba, Imo state has been arrested for alleged defilement of an 11-year- old daughter of a fellow pastor.
'I got father's permission to rape, impregnate teenage daughters' Newzandar News:
Post Views: Visits 0 A 28-year-old man that the Gender Unit of the Lagos State Police Command said was arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating [...]


