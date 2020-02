News at a Glance



How Murdered Aso Rock Official Was Subjected To Agony Of Slow Death By Yahoo Boys Kanyi Daily - More details has emerged on the circumstances leading to the murder of Ms. Dagan Laetitia Naankang, an Assistant Director attached to the State Housen in Abuja. KanyiDaily had reported that the 47-year-old lady was assassinated in her apartment in ...



News Credibility Score: 21%