Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


How Nigeria fared in surveillance, prevention, control of seven priority diseases in 2019
Premium Times  - Since the beginning of 2019, 166 persons have died from Lassa fever in Nigeria.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 81%


   More Picks
1 Killing of 11 Christians: Elders Forum furious with Buhari - Scan News Nigeria, 2 hours ago
2 5 Most Important Tech Trends Of The Decade - Oscar Mini Blog, 2 hours ago
3 Why We Wanted To Commit DSS Boss To Prison For Contempt — Falana SAN - The Nigeria Lawyer, 3 hours ago
4 Contracts Of Employment Must Be Issued Within 3 Months Of Employment - The Nigeria Lawyer, 3 hours ago
5 Rudeboy’s “Reason With Me” Becomes 2019 Most Viewed African Video On Youtube - Blue Ink, 3 hours ago
6 Dickson replies Wike over alleged plans to dump PDP, other accusations - The News Guru, 3 hours ago
7 2 killed in livestreamed Texas Church shooting - Olisa TV, 3 hours ago
8 Insecurity: Reorganise Security Chiefs, NCEF Challenges Buhari - The Tide, 3 hours ago
9 NDDC ‘abandoned’ $70 million in bank for 13 years – Akpabio - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
10 Let’s Spend N37bn On Schools And Hospitals: Akin Alabi - Information Nigeria, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info