How Nigerian University Student Gbadebo Richard Died Inside Machine Of Soap-making Factory In Ibadan Sahara Reporters - A 300-level student of the Department of European Studies, Faculty of Arts, University of Ibadan, Gbadebo Richard, has died in an industrial accident in Ibadan, capital of Oyo State, on Tuesday. SaharaReporters gathered that the accident happened at ...



