How Nigerian University Student Gbadebo Richard Died Inside Machine Of Soap-making Factory In Ibadan
News photo Sahara Reporters  - A 300-level student of the Department of European Studies, Faculty of Arts, University of Ibadan, Gbadebo Richard, has died in an industrial accident in Ibadan, capital of Oyo State, on Tuesday. SaharaReporters gathered that the accident happened at ...

10 hours ago
 Additional Sources

UI student dies in factory accident in Ibadan Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online UI student dies in factory accident in Ibadan THE COVID-19 pandemic school closure has resulted in the death of another university student, this time, a student of the University of Ibadan (UI), Gbadebo Richard. The institution’s Union ...
UI student dies in factory accident in Ibadan Olisa TV:
A student of the University of Ibadan (UI), Gbadebo Richard has died in a tragic accident at a factory in Ibadan. According to a publication by UI’s Union of Campus Journalist (UCJ), Gbadebo was a 300-level student of the Department of European Studies, ...


