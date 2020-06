News at a Glance



How Obaseki lost APC power game Velox News - Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The disqualification of Governor Godwin Obaseki and two other aspirants from participating in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries for the September 19, 2020 Edo State governorship election, certainly did not come as a ...



News Credibility Score: 21%