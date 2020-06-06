Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

How Oshiomhole frustrated OBJ administration’s efforts to remove fuel subsidy – Atiku
News photo The Herald  - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has explained how National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole frustrated the Olusegun Obasanjo administration’s

13 hours ago
Oshiomole Opposed Fuel Subsidy Removal During…- Atiku Biz Watch Nigeria:
Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president, says Adams Oshiomole, chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), stood against fuel subsidy removal when Olusegun Continue reading Oshiomole Opposed Fuel Subsidy Removal During…- Atiku at ...
Oshiomhole hindered Obasanjo’s phased removal of subsidy,  Atiku says Newzandar News:
Atiku Abubakar. Twitter Atiku Abubakar has said that All Progressive Congress Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole stood against the phased removal of subsidy during Obasanjo’s Government. The [...]


