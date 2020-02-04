

News at a Glance



How PDP crisis began — Oyinlola Vanguard News - Former Governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, said on Monday indiscipline started the crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to Oyo State Governor, Taiwo Adisa, said on Tuesday that Oyinlola ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



