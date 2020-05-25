

News at a Glance



How Police allegedly invaded Abubakar Ibrahim’s home, shot son, assaulted family [PHOTO] Velox News - Some personnel of Nigeria Police allegedly invaded the Abuja residence of Engr. Abubakar Ibrahim, former Chief Executive Officer of the National Iron Ore Mining Company (NIOMCO). One of his teenage sons was allegedly shot by the members of the Special ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



