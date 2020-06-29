Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
How Prophet TB Joshua healed doctor who had COVID-19
Kemi Filani Blog
- Femi Fani-Kayode has said that Prophet TB Joshua healed a foreign doctor of COVID-19 through his TV broadcast. Fani-Kayode revealed that the doctor was prayed for over the show before going to take another COVID-19 test which came back negative.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Premier League club Manchester United may let go of Angel Gomes after contract talks stalled between the two parties. The 19-year-old highly-rated player has only played three times for United three times this season.
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Femi Fani-Kayode has revealed that a foreign doctor who tested positive for COVID-19 has been healed by Prophet TB Joshua. Femi Fani-Kayode stated that the foreign doctor was prayed for by Prophet TB Joshua during his live broadcast before going to ...
News Break:
A Cameroonian doctor, Pierre Kameni, was healed of COVID-19 after he was prayed for by Pastor Chris, one of Prophet TB Joshua’s disciples, on a live edition of ‘Distance is not a barrier interactive session’ airing on Emmanuel TV. As Chris was praying ...
Sahara Weekly Magazine:
A medical doctor from Cameroon has testified with “scientific evidence” to being healed from the deadly coronavirus on TB Joshua’s popular Christian channel Emmanuel TV. Dr Kameni Pierre, a gynecologist and obstetrician, revealed he was suffering with ...
The Eagle Online:
Dr. Kameni Pierre, a gynaecologist and obstetrician, revealed he was suffering with COVID-19 and in isolation in a hospital ward when he called in via video to receive prayer during an interactive programme on Emmanuel TV
FL Vibe:
Medical Doctor Healed Of Covid-19 After TB Joshua Prayed For Him A Cameroonian Medical Doctor who tested positive to Covid-19 and was quarantined has received healing after Prophet TB Joshua prayed for him. According to the testimony which was...
Black Berry Babes:
A Cameroonian Medical Doctor who tested positive to Covid-19 and was quarantined has received healing after Prophet TB Joshua prayed for him.Medical Doctor Healed Of Covid-19 After TB Joshua Prayed For HimAccording to the testimony which was aired ...
:
Latest » SEE IT: Medical doctor in Cameroon claims he was 'miraculously cured' of COVID-19 on TB Joshua’s popular Christian channel Emmanuel TV
Luci Post:
Cameroonian Medical Doctor who tested positive to Covid-19 and was quarantined has received healing after Prophet TB Joshua prayed for him. According to the testimony which was aired yesterday on Emmanuel Tv, Dr Kameni...
Edujandon:
QUARANTINED MEDICAL DOCTOR HEALED FROM COVID-19!!! “As a medical doctor, I would like to advise the nations all over the world – do not panic in the face of this coronavirus.
Benco News:
Femi Fani-Kayode Narrates How Man Who Had COVID-19 Got Healed After Receiving Prayer From Top...
More Picks
1
Kidnappers kill Abuja doctor after receiving N7.5 million ransom — Police -
Premium Times,
3 hours ago
2
Oba of Benin condemns trending video attacking integrity of President Buhari -
The Eagle Online,
3 hours ago
3
ASUU declares promotion under IPPIS platform ‘illegal’ -
1st for Credible News,
3 hours ago
4
Arsenal Set To Release Nigerian Striker After Breakdown In Contract Talks -
Complete Sports,
5 hours ago
5
"Governor Makinde Claimed He Called Me But He Didn't" - Wife Of Late Ajimobi Accuses Oyo Deputy Governor Of Refusing To Reach Out To Her. -
Gboah,
5 hours ago
6
Alleged kidnap: Wadume’s trial begins as witness testifies before court -
Daily Nigerian,
7 hours ago
7
Man confesses to shooting dead parents, 4 family members -
NNN,
7 hours ago
8
FG approves school reopening for students in graduating classes -
Dee Reporters,
7 hours ago
9
COVID-19: Adamawa records 84 cases, 6 deaths -
Phenomenal,
7 hours ago
10
Nigerians must thank God for coronavirus low mortality rate – Boss Mustapha -
Daily Times,
8 hours ago
