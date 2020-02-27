

News at a Glance



How Saraki Allegedly Diverted N10bn From Kwara In 8 Years – EFCC Tells Court The Will - CO, February 27, (THEWILL) – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Thursday told a Federal High Court Judge in Lagos how a former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, allegedly diverted at least N10 billion from Kwara State treasury during ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



