How We Manipulated 2016 Election in Favour of Akeredolu, By Ex– SSG Abegunde
Western Post News  - The former Secretary to the Ondo State Government, Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde, has disclosed that he resigned his position over the cold war between him and  Governor Rotimi Akeredolu. In a live radio interview in Akure, Abegunde also disclosed that he ...

8 hours ago
The Will:
CO, July 06, (THEWILL) – The Secretary to Ondo State Government, Ifedayo Abegunde, has resigned his appointment.
Odince Blog:
The immediate past Secretary to the Ondo State Government, Ifedayo Abegunde, has alleged that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu didn’t win the 2016 governorship election in Ethe state as declared.


