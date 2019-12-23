Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

How Wike Supported APC To Win Bayelsa Guber Election: Dickson
News photo Naija Loaded  - Seriake Dickson, outgoing Governor of Bayelsa State has accused Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state of playing a pivotal role in the loss of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 81%


1 NIS e-registration: Bayelsa captures 856 emigrants — Comptroller - NNN, 1 hour ago
2 I Will Prioritize Road, Rail And Water Transportation-Sanwo-Olu - Western Post News, 2 hours ago
3 Nobody has appointed US policeman of the world ' Femi Adesina speaks on inclusion of Nigeria in list of religious intolerant nations - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
4 Woman desperate for a child snatches a girl, 2, at a busy train station before being caught by the toddler's mother - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Re-reun: Akwa-Ibom PDP woos opposition - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
6 Better To Be Rubber Stamp Than Fight Executive – Gbajabiamila - The Capital, 2 hours ago
7 Boeing fires CEO Dennis Muilenburg following series of setbacks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
8 Cultist docked for shooting man dead - PM News, 2 hours ago
9 Orji Kalu loses bid to get bail after being convicted for fraud - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
10 Akinlade Ogun APM candidate returns to APC - PM News, 2 hours ago
