

News at a Glance



How Woman Infected 17 Children With Coronavirus In US Without Knowing She's Positive Olu Famous - When Jencik became seriously ill, her kids - some of whom are adopted - started to show symptoms.She said the deadly virus was "like a freight train" hitting her family. "It was terrifying," Jencik told WHAM. "I was a little ahead of them in the timing ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



