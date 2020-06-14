Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Vanguard News
2
This Day
3
Leadership
4
Financial Watch
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
Daily Times
7
Complete Sports
8
Nigerian Tribune
9
The Guardian
10
Nairaland Forum
11
Premium Times
12
Naija Loaded
13
Too Xclusive
14
Bella Naija
15
AIT
Oops! The news is either too old or has been removed. Please search.
Similar News
Vanguard News:
It is wrong to lie against my late husband, Maryam Abacha, wife of late military head of state, Sani Abacha, said in an interview with KANO FOCUS.
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Former First lady, Maryam Abacha, has described as lies reports of the Federal government discovering monies allegedly stolen by her husband while he was in office.
Daily Times:
The wife of former Head of State, late General Sani Abacha has said that how come her husband is a thief after his death just as she warned that it
Ripples:
Former First Lady, Maryam Abacha, Sunday described as outright lies reports of the Federal Government discovering funds allegedly stolen by the late Head of State, Sani Abacha. Abacha died on June 8, 1998.
The Info Stride:
Wife of the late dictator, General Sani Abacha, Maryam Abacha has come out to speak on the recovered monies her late husband allegedly kept in foreign banks.
Gboah:
The wife of ex president, late Sani Abacha's wife, Maryam Abacha, has portrayed reports of the Federal government discovering monies supposedly stolen by her husband while he was in office as lies.The former first lady who granted an interview as of ...
Pulse Nigeria:
Maryam Abacha wonders why the late Head of State was not seen as a thief until he died.
Nigerian Eye:
Maryam, wife of late Military Head of States, Late Sani Abacha, has argued her husband simply painted black because people just hate him for no reason.She also faulted the recovered loots linked to her husband, stating the truth about Abacha’s ...
City People Magazine:
Maryam, the wife of the deceased military head of state, Sani Abacha, says it is shameful to lie against her late husband concerning recovered loots linked to him.
The Citizen:
Wife of former Nigeria’s Head of State, Hajia Maryam Abacha, has accused Kano elite of betraying her husband, the late General Sani Abacha.
ODU News:
Maryam Abacha says it’s shameful that her late husband, Sani Abacha, is being lied against in Nigeria over accusations of stolen funds.
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Wife of the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, Maryam Abacha, has finally spoken in the reports of monies recovered from her husband’s loot, hidden in foreign banks and accounts.
My Celebrity & I:
Maryam Abacha, wife of late Military Head of States, Late Sani Abacha, has argued her husband simply painted black because people just hate him for no reason.
News Break:
Maryam, wife of former military head of state, Sani Abacha, has accused highly-placed individuals her husband helped in Kano State when he was alive, of abandoning her.
Politics Nigeria:
Maryam, the wife of the late military Head of State, Sani Abacha, has said that all recovered monies linked to her husband were not his own. She made this known in an interview with Kano Focus to mark the 22nd anniversary of her husband’s death.
Gistvile:
Former First lady, Maryam Abacha, has described as lies reports of the Federal government…
Legit 9ja:
Wife of late Nigerian Head Of State, Maryam Abacha has broken her silence on recovered funds her late husband purportedly kept away in foreign banks. Stating that the late General Sabi Abacha was never a their.
Koko Mansion:
Maryam Abacha, wife of former military head of state, Sani Abacha, has denied allegations that her husband looted Nigeria’s treasury.
The New Diplomat:
By Kolawole Ojebisi Mrs Maryam Abacha, Wife of late Military Head of State, Gen Sani Abacha, has said people just
Nigeria Newspaper:
Abacha’s loot: Maryam Accuses Kano elite for Betrayal
More Picks
1
Nigerian govt reveals new study to treat coronavirus patients -
Black Berry Babes,
3 hours ago
2
Ibidunni Ighodalo’s Family Releases Statement Addressing Her Sudden Demise -
The Herald,
3 hours ago
3
Wike hosts Obaseki in closed-door meeting -
Nigerian Tribune,
3 hours ago
4
LASG seals 56 illegal structures in Ikoyi, Banana Island -
Vanguard News,
4 hours ago
5
Kwara discharges 10 COVID-19 patients -
NNN,
4 hours ago
6
Reps committee urges contractor to deliver quality job -
Velox News,
4 hours ago
7
Okebukola bemoans low varsity enrollment in agric courses -
Nigerian Tribune,
4 hours ago
8
Ekiti collapsed bridge: Reps committee urges contractor to deliver quality job -
NNN,
4 hours ago
9
Wike sympathises with Ameachi over death of elder brother -
Nigerian Eye,
4 hours ago
10
FG seals venue of Naira Marley's concert -
The Guardian,
4 hours ago
