

News at a Glance



How defence ministers, Chief of Staff, perm sec, diverted and shared N35bn arms cash Vanguard News - …EFCC moves for forfeiture of 2 mansions traced to suspects, set for prosecution …Perm sec got N120 m cash, 2 Honda cars for new wife from contractor in lieu of NAF refuelling job By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor Graphic details of how two ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



