

News at a Glance



How gunmen chased NIDCOM staff out of allocated office, Dabiri-Erewa recounts Within Nigeria - Abike Dabiri Erewa, the Chairman of the Nigeria Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has alleged on Saturday that gun-wielding security agents chased staff of the agency out of an office duly allocated to it at National Communication Commission (NCC) annex ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



