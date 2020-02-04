

News at a Glance



How indiscipline wrecked PDP – Oyinlola Ripples - Former Governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, said on Monday indiscipline was the bedrock of the crisis that wrecked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Oyinlola said it was unfortunate that the crisis started with him, adding that he was duly ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



