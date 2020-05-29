

News at a Glance



How man butchered twin brother with cutlass over girlfriend Top Naija - A man named Peter Ogbonna is currently in police custody after he butchered his twin brother, Paul Ogbonna, during a fight over his girlfriend in Imo. Peter Ogbonna attacked his twin brother Paul Ogbonna with a machete in Umuonunkwo kindred, Ndimoko ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



