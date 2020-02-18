businessplanhub.com.ng - Poultry Farming in Nigeria is one of the most lucrative agriculture businesses. The economy of Nigeria is mostly dependent on farming or agriculture sector. Thousand of tons of poultry products are consumed everyday yet, the demand remains unsatisfied. Poultry farming in Nigeria can play a important role in the total national income of the

country and fulfill the annual nutrition demands.



About 160 million Nigerians consume a lot of poultry products, ranging from chickens, turkeys, eggs, and a lot more. Report shows that, commercial poultry farming in Nigeria has made many people millionaire. This shows that the opportunities surrounding poultry farming are exponential in highly profitable ways. if you are a beginner and want



News Credibility Score: 5%