Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


How to start a car wash business in Nigeria
Slayminded  - Car wash business is a very lucrative business in Nigeria. Car owners always have to wash their cars as often as possible, to keep their cars as clean as possible. No car owner wants to drive around with a dirty car.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Gov. El-Rufai uses a punch to knockout two critics from #Edo and #Anambra States respectively - Instablog 9ja, 1 hour ago
2 Rapper #Blaqbonez carpets his absent dad for reaching out to him after he blew up - Instablog 9ja, 1 hour ago
3 Supreme Court to deliver judgement on Imo governorship on Monday - Today, 2 hours ago
4 Iran’s only female Olympic medalist says she has defected - NNN, 2 hours ago
5 Iran Plane Crash: Nigerian Dauda Onoruoiza Among Dead - Mandy News, 2 hours ago
6 Shocking! Man Goes Wild, Smashes His Mother's Skull With Hammer In Imo - Tori News, 2 hours ago
7 Prince William: Harry and I are now separate entities - Edujandon, 2 hours ago
8 Trump’s Impeachment: Pelosi prepares to transmit articles - Edujandon, 2 hours ago
9 El-Zakzaky: Shiites blows hot over El-Rufai’s ‘comment’, reveals next action - Edujandon, 2 hours ago
10 PDP urges NHRC to probe use of live ammunition in Ile Arugbo - Today, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info