

News at a Glance



How we dealt Boko Haram big blow: Brig. Araba PM News - Brig.-Gen. Lawrence Araba, Commander, Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole, has told Army Chief of Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, how Nigerian troops killed 105 Boko Haram terrorists on Saturday,



News Credibility Score: 41%



