Huge crowds expected in Baghdad for funeral of Iranian general killed by US
News photo Ladun Liadi Blog  - The bodies of Iranian general Qassem Suleimani and others killed in a US drone strike will be taken on a funeral procession starting in Baghdad on Saturday ahead of a public farewell for the slain military leader in Tehran the following day.Fresh ...

4 hours ago
Daily Times:
A fresh air strike hit pro-Iran fighters in Iraq early Saturday, as fears grew of a proxy war erupting between Washington and Tehran a day after an American drone strike killed a top Iranian general.
PM News:
Thousands of Iraqis chanting "Death to America" on Saturday mourned Major General Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian commander and others killed in a US drone attack on Friday, sparking fears of a regional proxy war between Washington and Tehran
Today:
Thousands of mourners in Baghdad have joined the funeral procession for Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, Iraqi paramilitary commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and six others killed in a US air strike in Iraq's capital, Baghdad.
Friday Posts:
Thousands of Iraqis chanting “Death to America” on Saturday mourned an Iranian commander and others killed in a US drone
Koko Mansion:
The late Qasem Soleimani, commander of the elite Quds Force, will be buried in Kerman, his hometown, on Tuesday. This is according to a statement released by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike on ...


