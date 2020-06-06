Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Human Rights lawyer arrested and released after he posted tweets accusing the police of undermining a rape case his clients reported
Luci Post  - Human Rights lawyer, Martin Obono, was arrested but has now been released. Mr Obono was arrested in Abuja for his tweets criticizing the police. After his arrest, he was taken to the Wuse Zone...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Reports that I won’t seek re-election in 2023 ‘half-truth’ —Gov Sule - Ripples, 2 hours ago
2 IMO: Gov Uzodinma signs into law bill to checkmate vandalisation of oil palm trees - Ripples, 2 hours ago
3 Trump orders National Guard to withdraw from Washington - PM News, 2 hours ago
4 FG Charters Flight Secretly To Bangladesh To Collect Remdesivir Vaccine For Governor Dying Of COVID-19 - The Cheer News, 2 hours ago
5 Scientists predict how the Universe will end 2 hours ago - Online Nigeria, 2 hours ago
6 New York Lifts Curfew A Day Early After Peaceful Night Of Protests - The Herald, 2 hours ago
7 Anambra discharges eight COVID-19 patients - Within Nigeria, 2 hours ago
8 Trump abuses Colin Powell for declaring preference for Biden - PM News, 2 hours ago
9 I did not direct EFCC to probe Akpabio, says Omo-Agege - Within Nigeria, 3 hours ago
10 Umahi directs army, police to ‘take over’ two Ebonyi communities - The News, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info