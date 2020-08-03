Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Humanitarian affairs ministry, cesspool of corruption, HURIWA alleges
News photo The Guardian  - Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has described the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management as a cesspool of corruption, lacking in transparency and accountability.

13 hours ago
Alleged corruption: Group calls for unbundling of Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs The News:
A non-governmental group, Forum for Good Governance (FGG) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately set in motion the process of unbundling the Ministry of
Today:
A non-governmental group, Forum for Good Governance (FGG), has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately set in motion the process of unbundling the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.
Humanitarian affairs ministry, cesspool of corruption, HURIWA alleges Loveworld Plus TV:
Group knocks FG over N64b fencing for UNIMAID Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has described the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management as a cesspool of corruption, lacking in transparency and accountability ...


