Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Humility Is Key! Nigerians Celebrate Ooni Of Ife As He Features In Mr Macaroni’s Comedy Skit
KOKO TV Nigeria  - Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II is currently one of the top trends on the streets of Twitter and it is for nothing other than his feature in comedian Mr Macaroni’s skit.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Channels Television:
The Nasarawa State Government has received two Motorised Modular Fumigators from the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi II. The donation was made at the Banquette Hall of the Government House in Lafia during an event which drew several high ...
Mr Macaroni Switches Things Up in New Skit starring Ooni of Ife Bella Naija:
Mr Macaroni is back with another hilarious new skit starring the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II. The result is fantabulous.
TRENDING VIDEO: Ooni of Ife debuts in comedy skit Premium Times:
The two-minute clip released on Saturday has gone viral with various reactions from social media users.
Watch Video As Ooni Of Ife, Oba Ogunwusi Adeyeye Features In Mr Macaroni’s Skit Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
The ooni of ife, Oba Ogunwusi Enitan Adeyeye has set a royal record as he featured in a skit by popular comedian, Mr Macaroni. It would be recalled that a week ago, Mr Macaroni was in tears after Kabiyesi mimicked his character in his skits perfectly.
Nigerians react as Ooni of Ife features in Comedy skit (VIDEO) The Herald:
Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II has once again proved culture and tradition can be modernized to conform to the needs of
Reactions sparks as Ooni of Ife features in Mr Macaroni’s skit Gistvic:
Just after social media comic actor, Debo Macaroni shared a comedy video in which he featured the Ooni of Ife, so many comments have been rolling in.
Mr Macaroni features Ooni of Ife in his comedy skit; Nigerians react (Video) Naija on Point:
Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi is currently trending on Twitter after featuring in a comedy skit of social media sensation Debo Adebayo popularly known as Mr. Macaroni. This is coming days after the comedian alongside ex-Big Brother Naija housemate ...
Watch Video As Ooni Of Ife, Oba Ogunwusi Adeyeye Features In Mr Macaroni’s Skit Afrobeats Global:
ooni of ife, Oba Ogunwusi Enitan Adeyeye has set a royal record as he featured in a skit by popular comedian, Mr Macaroni. It would be recalled that a week ago, Mr Macaroni was in tears after Kabiyesi mimicked his character in his skits perfectly.
Mr. Macaroni Features Ooni Of Ife In A Comedy Skit [VIDEO] Talk Glitz:
The popular comic star recently broke a record as a featured the fourth most powerful monarch in Nigeria, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ooni of Ife in a comedy skit. Watch the videos below I’m a Workaholic!! 😩😂🙆🏾‍♂️🙄 pic.twitter.com5XjJ9GBNvs — ...
The Genius Media:
He has set all kind of records as royal father, but Ooni Of Ife, Oba Ogunwusi Enitan Adeyeye is not done as he just achieved another milestone, but this time he featured in a skit by popular comedian, Mr Macaroni.
VIDEO: Nigerians react as Ooni of Ife features in Mr Macaroni’s skit Within Nigeria:
Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi is currently trending on Twitter after featuring social media sensation Debo Adebayo popularly known as Mr. Macaroni in a skit.
Download Comedy: Mr Macaroni – The Workaholic Wotazo:
Popular Nigerian comedian Mr Macaroni is back with another hilarious new, This new feature Nigerian monarch, Ob, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II. He is the…
Reactions as Ooni of Ife features on Comedy skit (VIDEO) Kemi Filani Blog:
oni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II has once again proved culture and tradition can be modernized to conform to the needs of the present generation.


   More Picks
1 "I Wished My Mum Was Here" Lizzy Anjorin In Serious Tears As She Kneel Down To Thank Her Husband. (Photos) - Gboah, 1 hour ago
2 VIDEO: MceeDon – “The Best” « tooXclusive - Slayminded, 1 hour ago
3 Katsina Lawmaker Describes President Buhari As Weak And Irrelevant - Sahara Reporters, 2 hours ago
4 See The Multi-Millionaire Wedding Dress With Long Tail Lizzy Anjorin Made Herself And Rock That Got Nigerians Talking. (Photos) - Gboah, 2 hours ago
5 Video: Save us from illegal eviction, automobile technicians cry out to govt - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
6 NDDC: Ondo Youth dissociates from planned protest against Reps Committee Chair - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
7 Arotile: Group Urges Youths Not To Be Discouraged By Death Of NAF Pilot - Leadership, 3 hours ago
8 Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Chibok, Kill Three Farmers - Sahara Reporters, 4 hours ago
9 Army officers, other perpetrators of Shia massacre risk death penalty, life jail— CSOs - The Eagle Online, 3 hours ago
10 Abia APC disassociates from suit against Buhari, Buni APC caretaker committee - The Nation, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info