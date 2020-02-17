

Hundreds sleep on Maiduguri street for fear of Boko Haram Polis Online - Fear of Boko Haram attack has made women and children flee their village and take to lodging in the open in Maiduguri. People from over 300 households in Kayamla, in the Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State, said they had to flee into Maiduguri ...



