Hushpuppi A Baby Fraudster, The Daddies Of Fraud Are Presidents, Governors, Lawmakers And Ministers -Sowore
News photo Gidi Feed  - Publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore, has listed those he described as the “daddies of fraud” in Nigeria. Sowore spoke in an Instagram live session with TV host, Johnny. He noted that Hushpuppi, who was recently arrested for internet scam, is a ...

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


