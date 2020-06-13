Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
“Hushpuppi Cannot Be Extradited To Nigeria, He Laundered Money For Two Politicians” – Kemi Olunloyo Reveals
GL Trends
- Popular journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has called out TheNation newspaper for allegedly spreading fake news about Hushpuppi’s extradition to Nigeria.
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
The International Police (INTERPOL) Nigeria has confirmed the arrest of Instagram celebrity Raymond Igbalode a.k.a. Hushpuppi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Commissioner of Police (CP) INTERPOL in Nigeria, Garba Umar, confirmed his arrest to The ...
Naija Loaded:
Plans are underway by the International Police (INTERPOL) Nigeria to extradite Instagram celebrity Raymond Igbalodely a.k.a. Hushpuppi from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Nigeria to face alleged multiple fraud...
The Info NG:
Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog According the reports, plans are underway by the International Police (INTERPOL) Nigeria to extradite Instagram celebrity Raymond Igbalodely a.k.a.
Page One:
There are reported official confirmation that the popular and flamboyant Nigerian socialite arrested in Dubai,...
KOKO TV Nigeria:
The Dubai Interpol has given an update on Ray Hushpuppi’s arrest, saying he will be deported to Nigeria. The Nigerian Big boy was arrested for allegedly defrauding the United State of America on Wednesday 10th June in Dubai and was sent alongside his ...
The Dabigal Blog:
International Police, INTERPOL has revealed that Instagram celebrity Raymond Igbalodely a.k.a. Hushpuppi will be extradited to Nigeria from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to face alleged multiple fraud charges.
Kanyi Daily:
The International Police (INTERPOL) on Friday confirmed the arrest of suspected Nigerian international fraudster, Raymond Igbalode, popular known as Hushpuppi. The Commissioner of Police (CP) INTERPOL, Garba Umar, who confirmed the arrest to The Nation, ...
FL Vibe:
Hushpuppi Faces Extradition From UAE To Nigeria Plans are underway by the International Police (INTERPOL) Nigeria to extradite Instagram celebrity Raymond Igbalodely a.k.a. Hushpuppi from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Nigeria to face alleged ...
Sleek Gist:
Following the arrested of Instagram celebrity, Hushpuppi and his friends in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the international police (INTERPOL) ...
Nigeria Newspaper:
Interpol confirms Hushpuppi arrest, faces extradition from UAE to Nigeria
Gistvic:
Interpol are making plans to deport popular Nigerian celebrity, Hushpuppi from United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Nigeria to face alleged multiple fraud charges. The Nation reported.
More Picks
1
Secondus Reveals Who Will Decide If Obaseki Will Fly PDP Ticket -
Anaedo Online,
54 mins ago
2
APC screening unjust, I’ll not appeal, says Obaseki -
Advent Cable Network Nigeria,
1 hour ago
3
Bandits kill District Head in fresh attack on Katsina village -
Politics Nigeria,
1 hour ago
4
Alleged rapist arrests victim’s mother, uncle and neighbour for reporting and getting him arrested for rape in Rivers state -
Gistvile,
2 hours ago
5
I will do my best to sustain Nigeria’s democracy – Kalu -
Nigerian Eye,
2 hours ago
6
COVID-19: China shuts down parts of Beijing over fears of a second virus wave -
Ripples Nigeria,
2 hours ago
7
June 12: Why President Buhari should go after Babangida, others now – Balarabe Musa -
Edujandon,
2 hours ago
8
President Trump Reacts As George Floyd protesters tear-gassed by National Guard -
Nigeria Newspaper,
2 hours ago
9
Nigerian government not ‘excited about opening sporting activities’ – Mustapha -
My Celebrity & I,
2 hours ago
10
Edo APC crisis: Obaseki’s disqualification, likely implications -
Friday Posts,
3 hours ago
