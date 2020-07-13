Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Hushpuppi was kidnapped not arrested: Lawyer tells BBC
News photo Monte Oz Live  - ush Gal Pissetzky, a top Chicago based attorney, who is representing Hushpuppi has said that his client has been kidnapped and not arrested.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 We are not rogues, Ondo APC delegates tell aspirants - The Nation, 3 hours ago
2 WONDERFUL!! Manchester United Fans Go On The Mountain To Pray For Champions League Spot (VIDEO) - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
3 Suspected motorcycle thieves arrested in Ibadan (photos) - Gistvile, 4 hours ago
4 Why Suspended EFCC Acting Chairman, Magu, Is Still In Detention – Lawyer - Naija Loaded, 4 hours ago
5 Education minister meets NCDC, stakeholders on safe re-openning of schools - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
6 Malami threatens court action against online medium over libelous publication - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
7 14 candidates set for Edo guber - The Point, 5 hours ago
8 One dies, six rescued as three-storey building collapses in Lagos, Nigeria - Monte Oz Live, 5 hours ago
9 AfDB: Buhari sends Envoy to U.S. over Adesina’s re-election - TVC News, 5 hours ago
10 Uzodinma Issues Query To IMSU VC - Anaedo Online, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info