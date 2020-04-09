

News at a Glance



Hypo Donates 200 Cartons Of Bleach To NCDC To fight COVID-19 Linda Ikeji Blog - As part of its relentless contribution and support towards battling the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria, Hypo, makers of Nigeria’s beloved bleach has once again donated products to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



