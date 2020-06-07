Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

I Don’t Have Any Issues With Governors Who Sign Peace Deals With Bandits – Yakasai
Gidi Feed  - Yar’Adua Negotiated With Niger Delta Militants, I don’t Oppose Governors Who Signed Peace Deal With Bandits—Yakasai. No price would be too much for peace. The only thing is to make sure parties involved honor their commitment.

5 hours ago
