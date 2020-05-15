

I Don't Want To Suffer In Hell - Liberian Dancehall Artiste Canc Queen Quits Music The Guardian - One of Liberia's top dancehall artistes, Canc Queen has quit music after giving her life to Christ. The singer announced to her fans on her social media pages that she has made the decision to follow Christ and abandon music.



