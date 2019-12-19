

‘I Have Not Been Sacked As Senator’ – Ifeanyi Ubah Refutes ‘Fake News’ The Trent - Ifeanyi Ubah on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, dismissed media reports on his alleged sack from the Nigerian Senate. Ubah, a member of the Young Progressives Party, YPP, represents Anambra South Senatorial District in the upper chamber.



