Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


I Pray APC Remains In Crisis – Rivers State Governor, Wike
News photo Oyo Gist  - Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that he prays that the All Progressives Congress stays in crisis. Wike said this in an interview with Arise TV. He recalled that the ruling party jubilated over the confusion that rocked the Peoples ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%


 Additional Sources

Oshiomhole: I Pray ruling APC remains in crisis – Wike AIT:
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has reacted to the leadership crisis in the All Progressives Congress, APC. Gov. Wike said he prays that the ruling APC remains in crisis.
Oshiomhole: I pray APC remains in crisis – Gov. Wike People's Daily:
By Lateef Ibrahim with agency report Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has reacted to the leadership crisis in the All Progressives Congress, APC. Wike said he prays that the ruling APC remains in crisis.
May APC Continue To Have Crises – Governor Wike The Trent:
Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State has said his prayer is that All Progressives Congress, APC, continues to make mistakes and remain in crisis, so that Peoples Democratic Party, PDP will grow.
Governor Wike Says He Prays APC Remains In Crisis The Breaking Times:
Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has reacted to the leadership crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying he prays that the ruling party remains in crisis.
Rivers State’s present status attracts investors, says Wike The Citizen:
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said the improvement of security in the state is attracting more companies into the state.
I pray APC remains in crisis – Wike iExclusive News:
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has reacted to the leadership crisis in the All Progressives Congress, APC. Wike said he prays that the ruling APC remains in crisis.
I’m happy APC is in crisis. I hope they continue to make mistakes – Governor Nyesom Wike Nesco Media:
Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has revealed that he is happy about the crisis rocking the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and prays that the party continues to make more mistakes and remain in crisis.
Nigeria Tunes:
The Breaking Times Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has reacted to the leadership crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying he prays that the ruling party remains in crisis.
Governor Wike: I pray APC remains in crisis Gistvile:
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has reacted to the leadership crisis in the…


   More Picks
1 APC Crisis: Oshiomhole may stage comeback – Sen. Yusuf - People's Daily, 2 hours ago
2 City hopeful of the treble after FA Cup triumph against Newcastle - Sidomex Entertainment, 3 hours ago
3 Buhari reacts as Kogi Chief Judge, Ajanah dies at COVID-19 isolation centre - Champion Newspapers, 4 hours ago
4 Ighalo equals 95-year Man U record - The Eagle Online, 1 hour ago
5 Presidency: No Rift Between President Buhari And Tinubu - News Of Nigeria, 5 hours ago
6 Dj Cuppy Switches To Man Utd: Gets Official Welcome From The Club - - Gist Punch, 6 hours ago
7 FA Cup: Lampard blasts Chelsea players after qualifying for semi-finals - The Street Journal, 6 hours ago
8 61-Year-Old Man Allegedly Raped And Impregnated His Daughter - Anaedo Online, 6 hours ago
9 Kogi chief judge dies at COVID-19 isolation centre in Abuja - News Of Nigeria, 6 hours ago
10 Kogi State Chief Judge, Ajanah Dies Of Covid-19 In Abuja Isolation Center - News Rangers, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info